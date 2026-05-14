Warhammer unveils pre-painted terrain, releasing with 11th edition

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Warhammer is officially launching its own pre-painted terrain line. It's super fun to paint your miniatures in the colours you like to get ready for the tabletop, but when you've got your army ready, you still need cover to put them behind and a ruined city to build. This can be a bit of a less-engaging task, and so Games Workshop is stepping in to provide pre-painted terrain options.

Following a leak doing the rounds online, the Warhammer YouTube channel showcased a short video showing off the pre-painted terrain, and it looks of a very good standard. We doubt that every chunk of rubble is given a hand-painted touch, but it looks more than good enough to be slapped right down in the middle of your table. More details are set to come soon, but we imagine these sets will cost a bit more than your average lot of terrain.

Seeing pre-painted terrain might have you thinking about what other bits of Warhammer could come pre-painted. We doubt we'll see pre-painted models in a box anytime soon, though, as that could tank Games Workshop's paint sales. Also, keen-eyed viewers of the video spotted some potential new Ork bikers being showcased alongside the special Armageddon terrain, so it's possible we'll be moving from staring at freshly painted walls to some exciting new miniatures soon, too.

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