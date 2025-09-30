Warhammer unveils a new Ultramarine Combat Patrol to stock up your Space Marine armies

HQ

In recent weeks, we've seen Warhammer show a lot of love to the blue poster boys the Ultramarines. Marneus Calgar, the Chapter Master, got a brand-new model, as well as his elite guard the Victrix Guard and Cato Sicarius joined the party too.

Also, to add a massive bulk to your army, you can grab the Crux Terminatus Battleforce, which adds a large amount of Terminator units. Now, there's a new Combat Patrol for the Ultramarines, too, which gives you some lighter infantry to add to your list.

The new Combat Patrol includes a Librarian, five intercessors, five reivers, three aggressors and three bladeguard veterans. It's quite a versatile force, and while a lot of Space Marine players will already likely have some of these units, there's never too much harm in doubling up.

While you could technically run these units as any kind of Space Marine, if you want to ensure people know they're the Ultramarines, there's also a new box of upgrades and transfers to pour through, too.

