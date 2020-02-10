Cookies

Warhammer Underworlds: Online patch notes revealed

The video game adaptation of the grand tabletop experience Warhammer Underworlds was recently updated.

Have you ever wanted to get into the grand tabletop game Warhammer Underworlds but couldn't find people to play with on-location? Every tabletop game fan has surely been in that position at one point or another, but now, Warhammer fans can hop into Steel Sky Productions' new video game adaptation of the tabletop sensation which hit early access late last month.

Just recently, Warhammer Underworlds: Online was updated and it seems as though the developer is truly listening to its players. This is simply because of the fact that the patch notes include an emblem which sits beside the updates that have been either inspired or assisted by community feedback.

Those playing can now look forward to updates to online play and matchmaking, overlay options, new time modes and more. Check out the patch notes in their entirety here.

