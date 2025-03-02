Warhammer: The Horus Heresy RPG announced

HQ

Games Workshop and Cubicle 7 have announced Warhammer: The Horus Heresy Roleplaying Game, the first-ever RPG set in the iconic Warhammer 40K prequel era. The game will immerse players in the legendary civil war that split the Imperium, beginning with the infamous betrayal at Isstvan. Players take on the role of Legionary Consuls, commanding a struggling warfleet as they navigate survival, revenge, and the chaos of war.

The game promises epic storytelling, moral dilemmas, and strategic challenges as players decide who to trust and how to endure the horrors of galactic conflict. Cubicle 7's Dominic McDowall highlights the grand scale of the setting, comparing the legends players will create to classic sci-fi epics.

Preorders for the Core Rulebooks and Starter Set will begin in Summer 2025, with a full release planned for Spring 2026.