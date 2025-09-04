Warhammer teases what's next for Age of Sigmar with new images

HQ

Warhammer loves giving cryptic teasers and showing off small portions of its upcoming miniatures to drum up hype. The celebrations for ten years of Age of Sigmar are no different, as Warhammer has topped off its lore presentation with a look at the future of Age of Sigmar.

On the Warhammer Community page, we see four images which show off future miniatures coming to the tabletop war game. There's one for each Grand Alliance (which are Order, Death, Destruction, and Chaos) so most players will likely end up with something they want or can use in an army.

The top left image looks to be a battered shield with a depiction of some sort of beetle. Perhaps a worn-out Cities of Sigmar warrior or a zombified soldier marching towards a new battle. The top right image has a shock of orange hair with a troll-like face as a belt buckle, perhaps indicating a dwarf or some mad Chaos geezer. The bottom left image is almost certainly an ogre's big lead belly, and the bottom right looks like a man spilled a foamy purple latte all over the floor.

We'll see these models revealed in time, but until then expect the Warhammer community to go wild with speculation. Or not. They're smarter people than me so they've likely already guessed what's coming.

