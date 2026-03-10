Warhammer teases more Orky goodness, showcases new discount boxes

HQ

Last week, Warhammer jumped on a leak that had been posted online, making an official community post confirming that yeah, there's a new Ork Warboss in town, and he's ready to get krumpin'. Warbosses don't come alone, as we know, and this week we were promised some new reveals.

Instead of a full reveal, though, we instead got three teaser images in Warhammer Community's latest Ork-centred post, showcasing a grot wearing goggles, a power claw, and a kustom Ork kannon. Fans immediately began speculating on what this could be alluding to, and it seems the general consensus is pointing towards these being bits for a new Ork vehicle or redesigned Ork bike. The grot wearing goggles certainly looks ready to go fast, at any rate.

As well as these minor Ork teasers, we also got confirmation of four new bargain boxes heading our way, with a Space Marine force that for once doesn't actually contain any regular Marines. The Eye of Terror Battalion: Sons of Dorn box gives you a Redemptor Dreadnought, a Ballistus Dreadnought, and two Repulsor Executioner tanks. Some big and bulky machines in the box, for sure. As their mortal enemies, we have a new Combat Patrol for the Iron Warriors, bringing a hefty amount of Warp and machine-infused infantry to your tables. You get 5 Chaos Terminators in the box, five Havocs, 10 Legionaries and a Warpsmith to tie it all together.

Among the other discount boxes, the Adeptus Mechanicus get an Onager Dunecrawler, an Ironstrider Ballistarius, and a Skorpius Dunerider all in one box, and the Imperial Knights stomp into the field with their Eye of Terror Battalion, which contains a Knight Valiant, as well as two Armiger Warglaives.

