Warhammer Skulls returns this month

Games Workshop has announced that it will be hosting the annual Warhammer Skulls event this May. The show that will be hosted by Rahul Kohli will look to share information and news about upcoming and existing Warhammer video games.

We're told in the announcement press release that this year's show will feature news and world premieres for Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, Total War: Warhammer III, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, and more exciting news from Frontier Developments.

The showcase will be held on May 25 at 17:00 BST / 18:00 CEST, and following it, there will be a week of Warhammer freebies dished out, on top of discounts to tons of Warhammer games across all platforms.

Be sure to catch the show on May 25 right here.