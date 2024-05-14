Warhammer Skulls returns this May

HQ

If you're a Warhammer fan, you'll want to circle May 23 on your calendar as Games Workshop will be hosting this year's iteration of the Warhammer Skulls event on that very day.

The showcase will serve as a one-stop shop to learn all about the upcoming Warhammer video games and projects that are in the works. For this year we're promised appearances from Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, Total War: Warhammer III, Blood Bowl 3, Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus, Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector, Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge, and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide.

The show will be held on May 23 at 17:00 BST / 18:00 CEST and will once again be hosted by The Haunting of Bly Manor and Gears of War actor Rahul Kohil. In the lead up to the event, existing Warhammer titles and their DLC will be up to 90% off across digital storefronts, and we can expect a few freebies to boot.

Catch the show at the Warhammer Twitch channel.