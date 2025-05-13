Warhammer Skulls returns next week for its ninth year

HQ

Warhammer has grown to feature one of the largest and most impressive libraries of video games. This range of projects does allows Warhammer creator Games Workshop to host an annual showcase known as Skulls where it focusses solely on gaming, leaving behind the massive following of tabletop fans for a short period of news and reveals.

This year will see the ninth Warhammer Skulls showcase happening, and the exact date and time for the show has just been confirmed, with this set for May 22 at 17:00 BST / 18:00 CEST.

As for what will be on offer, we can expect updates for what's next for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, Total War: Warhammer III, Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus, Warhammer 40,000: Vermintide II, Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge, and even Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector.

We're also told that Rahul Kohli will be back as the show's host, with the actor and Warhammer aficionado stating: "There are so many entry points into the Warhammer universe, and mine was through video games. The Warhammer Skulls Festival is something I would be tuning into every year if I wasn't already hosting it! It's a pleasure to return for my 3rd year and I can't wait to see the reactions to what's being revealed, it's gonna be one hell of a show!"

To celebrate Skulls returning, Games Workshop will also be offering discounts on many of the Warhammer titles, DLCs, and more, as well as freebies being made available too. For more on what these are, be sure to tune into Skulls on Twitch, as the week of Warhammer will commence from May 22 too.