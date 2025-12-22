Warhammer seems to be teasing some new Aeldari Corsair models

HQ

Last year, Games Workshop showed our favourite good space elves some love with a range refresh of much of their models. This year saw the Drukhari get a similar makeover, and soon it seems we could be getting new models from the Aeldari Corsairs.

Corsairs in a way walk the line between the pure-hearted Craftworld Aeldari and the Drukhari Raiders. They are space elf pirates, in layman's terms, and yet the focus of a recent Warhammer Community post was on a nobler admiral. Yriel, of the Craftworld Iyanden. Through the short story posted online, we see Yriel lose a little bit of faith in his Craftworld as he's disallowed from pursuing enemies through the vast seas of space.

Yriel isn't one to take no for an answer it seems, and as he returns to his veritable fleet of ships, he finds a troupe of Harlequins awaiting him. The Nightmare Gulf is where he is wished to go, and Yriel takes his chance to tempt and deny extinction. That sounds like a tease for a new Aeldari character and Corsair squad at least. Perhaps even a Corsair army to wield in battle. We'll find out in the new year.

This is an ad: