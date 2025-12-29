Warhammer reveals new Huron Blackheart miniature ready to plunder the galaxy

HQ

It might have been a bit lonely for Abaddon, don't you think? Being the only proper warlord of a Chaos Undivided faction with a lovely new miniature. Knowing Abaddon, he probably liked all of the attention, but now he has some competition, as fan-favourite Chaos lord Huron Blackheart makes his return.

Warhammer fans know that a big reveal is always planned for Christmas Day on the Warhammer Community site, and this year brought us the return of the Master of the Red Corsairs. Huron was - like pretty much every traitor Space Marine - loyal to the Emperor when he first joined the setting. However, he turned against the Imperium during the Badab War, and made his Astral Claws into the Red Corsairs. They're a pirate-like faction of Chaos Marines that are not to be taken lightly, as even after getting half of his body blasted off by a melta Huron is still kicking.

Huron's new miniature comes with additional details, some fine sculpting, and even a little weird dog thing at his heels. Now no one will want to wipe him from your army at the risk of animal cruelty. Huron is also expecting some more backup in a command squadron, set to be revealed next year.

This is an ad: