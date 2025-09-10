Warhammer reveals new Drukhari Codex alongside new models

HQ

The rumours were true, as Warhammer has revealed a new leader for the Drukhari to go alongside their new Codex, which is officially on its way. After years of next to no love given for the former Dark Eldar, Games Workshop finally seems to be turning the ship around to give the torture-loving freaks their due.

However, some fans are a tad disappointed by the new offerings. The Archon of the Poisoned Tongue is the centrepiece of the new Drukhari showcase, as Lady Malys looks like a great model to be leading your evil space elves to their next raid. You also get a new Archon miniature, which again can act as a leader for your Kabal with multiple wargear options and styles.

Some fans were hoping for a bit more of a faction refresh, though, similar to the Aeldari refresh from last year. A lot of the Drukhari army is showing its age now, and much of their forces aren't available to purchase on the Games Workshop webstore. Hopefully we'll see more models coming our way before the Codex is out, or fans will have to hope for a big faction focus on them in the upcoming 11th edition.

