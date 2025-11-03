Warhammer reveals Chaos baubles, Space Wolf scarves, and mega hoodies in Christmas merch

HQ

Now that Halloween is out of the way, Christmas looms. Mariah Carey has been unleashed like a daemon from the Warp, and so Warhammer has given us some festive new items to decorate our homes and warm our bodies with.

In the Sunday previews section of the Warhammer community page, we see a wide variety of items. There's a bunch of Chaos baubles to hang on a tree, plus a Twin-tailed comet to pop on top. Multi-faction Christmas stockings might hint at what's inside on Christmas morning, and when you're done stuffing your stomach on the day, you can wash down your meal with a drink inside a Red Gobbo mug.

On the apparel side of things, Space Wolf socks, scarves, and hats are on offer, alongside Adepta Sororitas scarves and hats as well. The squig mega hoodie makes a return to keep you cosy, and is now joined by a nurgling mega hoodie too.

All of these gifts will be available for order in time for Christmas, and considering how fast that's approaching, we imagine they'll be up on the Warhammer store sometime soon.

