Warhammer reveals 11 massive new discount Battleforce boxes

If you're hoping to get some plastic crack this Christmas and want to go a bit bigger than a Combat Patrol, then you can ask Santa for a new Battleforce box set. These boxes are often some of the best discounts you can get when looking at Warhammer, and while they're more expensive than a Combat Patrol, they come with larger units.

There are seven Warhammer 40,000 Battleforce boxes and four Battleforces for Age of Sigmar. Games Workshop is showing a clear but understandable appreciation for its sci-fi setting, as it always has been and likely always will be the more popular of the settings. In the Warhammer 40,000 boxes, the following armies get some additional troops:



Tyranids - Crusher Stampede



Emperor's Children - Blissbound Warband



Death Korps of Krieg - Krieg Siege Platoon



Space Marines - Iron Halo Strike Force



Chaos Space Marines - Hellforged Warband



Tau Empire - Farsight Cadre



Leagues of Votann - Cthonian Prospect



Most of these boxes come with a mix of smaller but effective units and some big centrepiece models. The Tyranid force is probably the main outlier, where it just comes with massive bugs to back up your Termagaunts filling out a battle line.

As for Age of Sigmar, the Battleforce boxes are as follows:



Skaven - Skryre Warpswarm



Soulblight Gravelords - Lances of the Crimson Keep



Gloomspite Gitz - Dankhold Rampage



Sylvaneth - Outcast Spitegrove



All of these boxes, no matter which tabletop game you love, are going to be a great help in filling out an army roster. My only personal wish was to see an Aeldari box containing a few of their lovely remakes from last year, but otherwise these seem like solid deals and will be out in time for Christmas.

