Warhammer "resurrects" one of humanity's greatest heroes, Commissar Yarrick

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Is morale low among your troops? Are men threatening to desert? Even (Emperor forbid) join the ranks of the heretical enemies battering your lines? Fear not, faithful commander, for one of humanity's staunchest leaders has returned, and is sure to remedy any quivering lips and cold feet with a quick las round through the skull. Commissar Yarrick is returned, and it seems the line will indeed hold.

For years, fans had held the belief that Yarrick, commander of the Imperial Guard on the constant battleground that is the world of Armageddon, had been slain by the daemon Primarch Angron, as he had a trophy of a skull with an augmetic eye. However, it seems the tales of Yarrick's death were greatly exaggerated, as a new Warhammer Community post heralds his return, without any acknowledgement of him having to come back from death.

This further points towards the setting for the upcoming 11th edition of Warhammer 40,000 focusing heavily on Orks as well as the battles for Armageddon. We don't have official confirmation of that yet, but leaks and rumours continue to point towards it. Here's hoping there's an official reveal soon.

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