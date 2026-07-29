Warhammer owner says licensed video game revenue has dropped amid record financial year

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Warhammer owner Games Workshop has revealed that it has seen a drop in revenue from licensing video games. It said that two previous partners had ended their deals to make games based on the Warhammer universes.

This came from Games Workshop's annual financial report, in which it was stated by Mark Lam, non-executive chair at the company, that GW has had a record year when it comes to profit before tax and revenue. With a new edition of the tabletop game launched, and more people across the world becoming hobbyists, the money continues to pile up at Games Workshop and for Warhammer as a whole.

However, the company has acknowledged that "the general backdrop, from our perspective, still remains challenging for this industry." This fiscal year, Games Workshop saw the launch of two licensed Warhammer games in Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive edition and

Warhammer 40,000 Mechanicus 2. Revenue from these licensed projects is lower than the year before, but considering the Warhammer video games announced and releasing in the next twelve months, it seems doubtful this will be a continuing trend.

Total War: Warhammer 40,000, Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV, and Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun II are all likely to draw a lot of interest from fans of the hobby and gamers at a wider level. Moreover, Warhammer is still seeing ongoing success with Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, as noted in the annual filings.

A slower year than others have been for Warhammer video games, but it is doubtful we'll see GW start to pull away from licensed titles in the near future.