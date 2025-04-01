Warhammer now offering real armour to take to the battlefield

HQ

If you've built and painted a Warhammer miniature, but always wanted to deck yourself out in their arms and armour, well soon you can, as now Games Workshop is introducing some new gear for LARPers.

Warhammer is teaming up with LARP gear creator Burgschneider to make a line of armour and weapons designed to get you feeling like you belong in Warhammer Fantasy Battles. The first set is dedicated to Nuln, with jerkins and doublets featuring Nuln's traditional red and black colouring available for pre-order.

There are also foam swords you can pick up, and in the future items like Ghal Maraz - the Warhammer itself - and more will be available. By Autumn, armour sets are meant to be available for purchase, so if you want to cosplay as a knight of the Empire, you might want to keep your eyes peeled for when those sets drop.

