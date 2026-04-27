Warhammer: Mark of Chaos - Does it hold up?

HQ

Before there was Total War: Warhammer, there was Warhammer: Mark of Chaos. First released in 2006, this game let you build massive armies of Warhammer units without spending hundreds on plastic figures, gave you distinct, enjoyable campaigns, complete with battles that really came to life. Is all of that best left in the past, though, now we have Creative Assembly's expansive trilogy? Or, is it worth returning to Black Hole Entertainment's incredibly detailed RTS that felt like one of the best Warhammer games at the time of its release?

Warhammer: Mark of Chaos lets you control a variety of factions. Chaos, The Empire, Orcs & Goblins, Dwarfs, Elves both High and Dark, and Skaven. If you just want to see battle after battle, you can throw whatever armies you like at each other in CPU Skirmish battles or over LAN multiplayer if you can find a buddy on your local internet. If you did that, you'd have fun, finding an action-packed, if graphically dated, strategy experience. But, you would be missing out on the real meat and potatoes of Warhammer: Mark of Chaos, which is its campaigns.

Warhammer: Mark of Chaos Gold Edition (the one you can get on Steam as part of Warhammer Classics) comes with the Battle March expansion, meaning you get three campaigns, able to play as The Empire, Chaos, and Orcs & Goblins. These campaigns are each brilliantly crafted, comprising of missions where you build your army and put it to the test again and again, ending each act with a large battle that feels as challenging as it does cinematic. I can't tell you how many times I played these campaigns on repeat as a kid. They really are for Warhammer Fantasy what Dawn of War was for 40k when it first released, and are just as rewarding no matter which faction you choose to play. The Chaos and Empire campaigns specifically are fun as they run parallel to one another, meaning when you turn evil or good you can beat up the protagonist from the other campaign.

This is an ad:

Aside from that, you could argue there's not a big, overarching strategy element outside of the battles. Unlike in Total War: Warhammer you're not painting the map your colour or managing an empire. Instead, you're either going from mission to mission or Skirmish to Skirmish, testing out different units, builds, and heroes. There's an old-school simplicity there that's to be appreciated, and it allows Mark of Chaos to focus on making the battles really great. I'd argue they're on a par for cinematic feel with the battles from the Total War: Warhammer games. CA offers us greater scale, more detail, and wider unit rosters, but for the time Mark of Chaos had no peers. It took us 10 years to get an upgrade with Total War: Warhammer.

Warhammer: The Old World as it's now known feels like it has lost a bit of the character it once had. After Games Workshop killed off the Warhammer Fantasy setting and replaced it with Age of Sigmar, it feels a bit hollow to see new things in the Old World. However, Mark of Chaos comes from a time where there was investment in Warhammer Fantasy as an IP. Where it felt like even though it was losing in popularity to 40k, that it still had a life of its own and you get that feeling in the gameplay. Characters are fresh and engaging, the stories have weight, and even if you don't have nostalgia for this era of Warhammer, the care the developers put in gives an infectious attachment to the setting.

It's quite easy to recommend Warhammer: Mark of Chaos, even today. Sure, its graphics are dated and its gameplay has been done better by Total War: Warhammer, but if you want a story-focused Warhammer Fantasy RTS, there's not really a game out there today that does it much better. The only real downsides are that there's no online multiplayer, and that the game lacks some quality-of-life options that I've grown used to in strategy games today, like allowing me to speed up time when I don't want to watch my units walk over a barren landscape for 5 minutes. Otherwise, if you like fantasy games, strategy games, or old-school Warhammer, you'll want to return to this classic, or give it a go for the first time. The best classic I've revisited yet.

This is an ad: