Warhammer maker Games Workshop addresses £12 million US tariffs

Games Workshop has posted record annual sales, and it seems that Warhammer as an IP is in better shape than ever, but there are still roadblocks facing the company's total world domination. Namely, the US President Donald Trump could cause a major dent in profits with his tariffs, and a bat is preventing a new car park from being built.

As spotted by IGN, Games Workshop recently posted its latest financial figures, with comments from CEO Kevin Rountree, who acknowledged the tariffs and the blow they'd make to profits. "Our current estimate is that if we did nothing, new tariffs could impact profit before tax by c.£12 million," he wrote. "This new problem will be dealt with in our normal pragmatic way. We will not change our operational plans too much. We already have a U.S. corporate entity and we are investing in our base in Memphis and opening stores across most states. Some of our trade partners, staff and customers are nervous. So to be clear — it is business as usual for Games Workshop, once again a new normal has to be accepted. It's mostly out of our control."

Rountree then went on to speak about a new temporary car park being built near Warhammer World in Nottingham. A "cute looking pipistrelle bat that is delaying our work," Rountree wrote, but it seems like Games Workshop won't be forcing the bat out of its home or issuing an exterminatus on it. Instead, they'll be "carefully looking after" the bat.

Elsewhere, Games Workshop continues its rise as one of the UK's biggest companies. Thanks to hype generated from recent video game successes, more interest in the miniatures and lore, people seem to be buying more Warhammer than ever.

