Warhammer is treating some of its finest books to snazzy special editions

HQ

While we might often associate Warhammer with plastic and paint, there are plenty of pages to read from the near-endless tomes of the Black Library, too. With decades of lore to pour through, it can be tricky to know where to start, especially in the massive galaxy of the 41st millennium.

However, the Black Library might be making things a little easy for you if you want to just get some nice books for your shelf. Three of the Black Library's works are getting new special editions, complete with fresh art, new graphics, and fancy covers.

The first book is Assassinorum: Kingmaker by Robert Rath, the story of two Imperial assassins tasked with preventing rebellion by removing a world's king. The next book cheats a little bit, as it is Saints of the Imperium, a collection of three novels by Andy Clark, David Annandale, and Danie Ware, going over the Saints of the Adepta Sororitas and some of its key figures.

Finally, we depart from the Imperium to focus on a band of space elf pirates in Voidscarred by Mike Brooks. Certainly the most colourful cover of them all, Voidscarred focuses on Aeldari pirates who are locked in a conflict with Ork pirates.

This is an ad: