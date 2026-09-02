Warhammer is making a major change to its free monthly minis offer

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Warhammer is expensive, but if you still want to build, paint, and play on the cheap, Games Workshop's free monthly mini offer is a great way to build a collection. The company advertises one mini for you to build in-store and then take home, either to add to your army or just to have as a fun lil guy. This month's free miniature is a Space Marine Scout from Warhammer 40,000, for example.

However, in the Warhammer Community post advertising this monthly mini, it's also noted that there's going to be a big change going forward to this giveaway scheme. "September's Miniature of the Month also marks a big change in the monthly in-store offer. It's the last of the traditional free miniatures you can get for stopping by your local Warhammer store," the post reads.

A new offer will be launching in October, replacing this traditional free mini scheme, but we don't know yet what that offer will be. Speculation online points towards the free mini being an offer only given out to Warhammer+ subscribers, or you getting a free mini with every £10 you spend in store. There's also an idea floating around that the scheme will change to get people back in store more often, so they're always tempted to pick up more plastic crack. Either way, we'll find out soon in a new Warhammer Community post, or you can ask your local Games Workshop store employee for more information.