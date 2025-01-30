Warhammer finally gives us an update on the Astartes series and it looks magnificent

HQ

If you remember the days before the great Warhammer fan-made content purge on YouTube, you'll be familiar with Astartes, a miniseries created by one wildly talented animator that showed Space Marines in a cooler light than most official media did at the time.

Games Workshop picked up that animator, and as the years went by it seemed they'd locked him away in a basement so he could keep all of his beautiful work to himself. Well, not anymore. He has been freed from his cage and shown off what Astartes II looks like.

Astartes II appears to take on more of an anthology approach, as we see different Chapters of Space Marines fighting across the galaxy. All sorts of alien creatures feature in the trailer, alongside a glimpse at some Chaos Space Marines, which could even serve as the POV characters for an episode.

We'll only find out what this is all about next year, as the teaser trailer reveals 2026 is the time we can watch Astartes II. Presumably, we'll be watching it from Warhammer+, which is Games Workshop's own streaming service.