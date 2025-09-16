Warhammer Day celebrations kick off early with new miniatures revealed

HQ

Warhammer Day doesn't officially arrive until October, but already Games Workshop has revealed a commemorative miniature for the special day, and another mini you'll be able to buy but won't be limited to the celebrations.

It seems Chaos is staking its claim on Warhammer Day this year, as the commemorative miniature is Urkhan the Dark Warden. An Exalted Hero of Chaos, Urkhan looks about as deadly as you'd imagine, his cloak whipping in the wind as he stares at you with his lifeless gaze. A leader fit to take your horde into battle or stand at the side of other Chaos champions.

Going from Warhammer's fantasy range to its grimdark far future, a new Space Marine captain miniature will arrive on the same day to fight the armies of Chaos, Xenos, and anyone else who wants a taste of his mighty thunder hammer. This captain is equipped with a jump-pack, shield, and can wield a couple of weapons, too.

Unlike Urkhan, the captain can be found in stores beyond Warhammer Day, as he's joining the regular Space Marine range. Both minis can be pre-ordered beforehand, but can be found in stores next month on Warhammer Day.

