Warhammer Christmas boxes sell out in minutes, how you can still get one before the holiday season

HQ

Over the weekend, Warhammer's Christmas box sets went live, and as expected some of the most popular armies sold out in minutes. The Space Marines: Iron Halo Strike Force especially seemed a high-ticket item, as it went within minutes of going live on Games Workshop's webstore.

The Krieg Siege Platoon is also currently out of stock if we look at the Warhammer online shop. However, not all hope is lost if you need to pick yourself up a Christmas Battleforce box set. For one, some armies still have pre-orders available, such as the T'au Empire, Emperor's Children, and Leagues of Votann. The Tyranid, Chaos Space Marines, Space Marine, and Astra Militarum boxes are gone on the Warhammer webstore. Also, in the Age of Sigmar range, the Soulblight Gravelords box set is temporarily out of stock, but the Sylvaneth, Skaven, and Gloomspite Gitz boxes can still be picked up as of the time of writing.

If your army is currently out of stock on GW's webstore, there's no need to lose hope. Other retailers like Element Games still have a lot of boxes for pre-order, including some that are out of stock on Games Workshop's site. Sadly, the Space Marine and Krieg boxes are gone there, too, but it's worth keeping an eye out online.

Still, there's no need to dip to the scalpers on eBay just yet, as this wave was just for pre-orders, and the full release is expected to hit on the 28th of November. From that date, you can find the boxes physically in stores and an online restock is expected. Christmas isn't cancelled yet, kids.

This is an ad: