Warhammer: Chaosbane - Slayer Edition to play at 4K 60 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X

EKO Software has revealed that Warhammer: Chaosbane - Slayer Edition will be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X running at 4K 60 FPS. The full enhanced edition of the isometric adventure game will bring all the promised DLC that came to the originally launched title.

As mentioned in the tweet detailing all of this, the Warhammer Chaosbane - Slayer Edition is planning to feature new enemies, areas and a new character, Jurgen Haider, the Witch Hunter. The best part about all of this however, is that all of it, aside from the Witch Hunter, will be coming to the game free of charge.

In the comments section of the announcement tweet, it is stated that for all existing Xbox players, this will all be available free of charge, except of course the Witch Hunter of which is a paid DLC. There is no official announcement regarding a free next-gen upgrade, although the wording of these tweets does seem to suggest it could be heading in that direction.