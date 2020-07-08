Cookies

Warhammer: Chaosbane

Warhammer: Chaosbane is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X

The beloved action-RPG Warhammer: Chaosbane has been revealed for next-generation formats.

Developed by Eko Software, Warhammer: Chaosbane is an action-RPG set in the famous Warhammer fantasy universe. The title was released for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on June 4 of last year, and you can find our review here.

Now, publisher Nacon has announced via Twitter that Warhammer: Chaosbane is coming to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 and while no specific date was given, we were told to "stay tuned for more information".

In Warhammer: Chaosbane, you can choose a hero from 4 character classes (human, high elf, wood elf or dwarf) and explore the Old World. The main goal is to defeat the remnants of the Chaos Horde and save your world.

Will you get a copy on your next-gen console of choice?

