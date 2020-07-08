Warhammer: Chaosbane is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X

You're watching Advertisements

Developed by Eko Software, Warhammer: Chaosbane is an action-RPG set in the famous Warhammer fantasy universe. The title was released for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on June 4 of last year, and you can find our review here.

Now, publisher Nacon has announced via Twitter that Warhammer: Chaosbane is coming to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 and while no specific date was given, we were told to "stay tuned for more information".

In Warhammer: Chaosbane, you can choose a hero from 4 character classes (human, high elf, wood elf or dwarf) and explore the Old World. The main goal is to defeat the remnants of the Chaos Horde and save your world.

