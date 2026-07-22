Warhammer Blood Bowl gives us new factions and refined rules this autumn

Warhammer Blood Bowl, the latest entry in the series of video game adaptations of Games Workshop's gory, fantasy version of American Football, is set to release this autumn on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. Shown off in more detail at Slitherine Next this evening, we got to see a look at two new factions, a new mode, the updated rules, and more.

The Bretonnians and Tomb Kings are joining the Warhammer Blood Bowl roster, giving us access to a team of mummified undead as well as some fantasy French nobility that are often treading on the hordes of peasants making up the majority of their society. These two factions join the pre-existing list of playable teams, including the Greenskins, Lizardmen, Empire, Elves, and more.

The newest version of Warhammer Blood Bowl has also been updated to include the latest ruleset from the tabletop. Moreover, there's a new mode added, which allows up to seven players to compete in an all-out rumble. Rumbles are quick matches that keep the action high while retaining the strategy Blood Bowl is known for.

"At Slitherine, we're strategy gamers first and foremost, and Blood Bowl has always been one of our favourite tabletop games. We're incredibly proud to welcome this iconic franchise into our portfolio and to be working alongside the talented team at Cyanide. Our goal with Warhammer Blood Bowl is simple: we want this to become the definitive Blood Bowl videogame—not just at launch, but for years to come. Our vision is to support and expand it over time, turning it into a living, constantly evolving experience, just as we've successfully done with other Warhammer titles," said Marco Alessandro Minoli, Slitherine's publishing director in a press release.

Pre-existing Blood Bowl III owners will get Warhammer Blood Bowl for free, as it appears this latest game is more of a huge overhaul than a freshly made, standalone release. This will be the definitive Blood Bowl experience for years to come, though, so we can expect a lot more following the game's release this autumn. Keep an eye out for a demo landing at the end of summer.