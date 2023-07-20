Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

      Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin tells us all we need to know about the Kruleboyz

      These are some mean green killing machines.

      HQ

      Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin is an upcoming RTS game set in the fantasy universe. While the campaign will put us in control of some humans, if you're looking to walk a bit on the wild side you can also control the Kruleboyz as one of four main factions.

      The Kruleboyz call the swamplands of Ghur their home, and they'll go to any means to defend it. Led by the Killaboss Dankfeer, they can field an assortment of troops in battle, from the frontline troops in the Hobgrot Slittas to the larger monsters such as the Marshcrawla Slaggoth.

      As well as a look at the Kruleboyz, Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin has also given us a peek at its competitive multiplayer, which can be played either in 1v1 or 2v2 scenarios. Check out the video below for more details.

      Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC later this year.

      HQ

