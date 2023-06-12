Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin shows off first gameplay

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin has given us a first look at its gameplay and confirms when we'll be able to test out the game in its open beta.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin is a real-time strategy title, putting players in command of a unit of Stormcast Eternals as they seek to bring order to the Realm of Beasts. Of course, there are plenty of hostile creatures lying in the way.

As we see in the trailer, using the powers of your units is as important as building a strategy to take down the enemy, as different troops are useful for certain tasks. We'll be able to test out the game ourselves in the open beta running on the 7th until the 10th of July, where we can get a taste of the multiplayer experience in 1v1 matchups.