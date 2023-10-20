Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin reveals final faction

HQ

In a new trailer, Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin reveals the Disciples of Tzeentch, the fourth and final faction coming to the game at launch. These chaotic daemons and their servants will accompany the Stormcast Eternals, Orruk Kruleboyz, and Nighthaunts.

The Disciples of Tzeentch, as you can see in the faction focus below, are bringing a very different tool set to the table. They'll focus on ranged fire and magical abilities, summoning daemons such as Pink Horrors that can split into different units when they're killed.

In the late game, you can also summon a Lord of Change, which can devastate an enemy army with incredibly powerful spells. If you want to know how they play, you can check out our most recent preview of the game here for more details.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin launches for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on the 17th of November.