Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin launches on the 17th of November

Or you can pre-order for 3 days of early access.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The upcoming strategy game Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin will launch on the 17th of November for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, as confirmed at Gamescom Opening Night Live.

The game has four playable factions and features both singleplayer and multiplayer action. Also revealed was the game's third faction, the undead Nighthaunt. There will be three editions made available in the Standard Edition (£49.99), Deluxe Edition (£59.99), and Ultimate Edition (£64.99)

The Deluxe Edition comes with the base game, Alternate Hero Skins, and two Profile Customisation Sets. The Complete Edition comes with all that and access to Hero DLC 1 & 2, (which will be released post-launch) and add two all-new heroes for use in multiplayer and Conquest Mode.

Pre-ordering either of the two more expensive editions gives you early access to the game on the 14th of November.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

Related texts



Loading next content