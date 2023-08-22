Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin launches on the 17th of November

HQ

The upcoming strategy game Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin will launch on the 17th of November for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, as confirmed at Gamescom Opening Night Live.

The game has four playable factions and features both singleplayer and multiplayer action. Also revealed was the game's third faction, the undead Nighthaunt. There will be three editions made available in the Standard Edition (£49.99), Deluxe Edition (£59.99), and Ultimate Edition (£64.99)

The Deluxe Edition comes with the base game, Alternate Hero Skins, and two Profile Customisation Sets. The Complete Edition comes with all that and access to Hero DLC 1 & 2, (which will be released post-launch) and add two all-new heroes for use in multiplayer and Conquest Mode.

Pre-ordering either of the two more expensive editions gives you early access to the game on the 14th of November.