Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin is a great jumping off point for newcomers

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin isn't going to be impossible for new players to understand, as we discovered when chatting with lead designer Sandy Sammarco at Gamescom.

We chatted about the multiple factions in the game, the campaign and how many POVs it'll include, and more before getting around to the topic of newcomers. Warhammer Age of Sigmar is already an incredibly popular fantasy setting, but RTS fans looking for a new hit might feel put off by the fact they don't know anything about the universe.

However, Sammarco sees this game as both a great chance for diehard fans to get a new story as well as for new fans to get a jump into the setting of Age of Sigmar.

"Age of Sigmar is a brilliant concept because it's full of these fantastical creatures and monsters and eight mortal realms composed entirely of magic," he said. "But at the end of the day also it's got some very clear concepts of good and evil, of lore and chaos."

"So you don't need to know all the in-depth lore to know that the Stormcast, they're the good guys, right? They're trying to do things and they're always beset by people like the sinister Kruleboyz. They're definitely bad guys. And the story that we tell in the single player campaign, yes, we've done our due diligence. Gav Thorpe, wonderful guy, big ups to Gav. He was fantastic to work with and he's given it that authentic Warhammer flair. But you don't need to know all the details. It's hopefully a very clear story of good versus evil, heroes and villains and how their very nature causes them to act in the ways that they do to achieve the goals that they want to achieve."



Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin launches on the 17th of November for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC. Check out our full interview below, and our preview here.