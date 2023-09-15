Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin gives us new insight in game overview trailer

With three out of four factions revealed and just over two months until release, Frontier is giving us a handy video to show us all we need to know.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin has just shown off its Game Overview trailer. From the story campaign to the general mechanics, if you're wondering whether this upcoming real-time strategy is the one for you, Frontier has laid out all you need to know.

As stated, Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin is an RTS, where you'll take control of one of four factions. So far, the stoic Stormcast Eternals, the tricksy Kruleboyz, and terrifying Nighthaunts have been revealed, with one more left to be showcased.

You can play as any of these factions in multiplayer and Conquests, but should you want to take part in a Warhammer story, you'll be taking charge of Sigrun, the commander of the Stormcast Eternals as she seeks to bring peace to the wild Realm of Beasts.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin launches on the 17th of November for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

