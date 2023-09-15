Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin gives us new insight in game overview trailer

HQ

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin has just shown off its Game Overview trailer. From the story campaign to the general mechanics, if you're wondering whether this upcoming real-time strategy is the one for you, Frontier has laid out all you need to know.

As stated, Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin is an RTS, where you'll take control of one of four factions. So far, the stoic Stormcast Eternals, the tricksy Kruleboyz, and terrifying Nighthaunts have been revealed, with one more left to be showcased.

You can play as any of these factions in multiplayer and Conquests, but should you want to take part in a Warhammer story, you'll be taking charge of Sigrun, the commander of the Stormcast Eternals as she seeks to bring peace to the wild Realm of Beasts.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin launches on the 17th of November for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.