Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin announced at Warhammer Skulls

HQ

A new RTS set in the Warhammer Age of Sigmar universe has just been announced at today's Warhammer Skulls event.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin sees players travel to Ghur, the realm of beasts, where they will take command of Sigrun, the leader of a detachment of Stormcast Eternals sent to save a fortress settlement from advancing Kruleboyz. The narrative has been co-written by famous Warhammer author Gav Thorpe and is based on the Dawnbringer Crusades.

Players will get access to four playable factions, which each have their own unique rosters including flying monsters, powerful wizards, and lumbering hulks. As well as being able to test out your army in the campaign mode, you can also battle against online opponents in either 1v1 or 2v2 battles.

Check out the trailer below and read more about the game here. Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin is coming soon to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. A gameplay trailer is set to be revealed next month.