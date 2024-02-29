Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin adds two new heroes next month

HQ

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin is getting two new heroes next month. As revealed in a recent Frontier Unlocked livestream, the studio showed off Kurdoss Valentian and the Gaunt Summoner for the Nighthaunt and Tzeentch factions.

Kurdoss Valentian gets stuck into melee, while the Gaunt Summoner likes to blast your enemies with the fires of Tzeentch from afar. Both of these DLCs are available for £6.99/€8.99 or individually at £3.99/€4.99. They're set to release on the 20th of March.

If you've not yet given Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin a chance, you can check out our review to see what you're getting into here.