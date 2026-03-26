Warhammer 40K 11th edition has been revealed

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The 11th edition of the game is perhaps one of the worst kept secrets for a long time, and the reveal in connection with the Adepticon 2026 that has just started was no surprise.

After Games Workshop did some fan-service and resurrected Sebastian Yarrick, the narrative focused on the world of Armageddon, which forms the base lore for the new games. The call for help was heard, and one of the most difficult defences in the game may still be possible despite an unending tide of Orks. Yes, it is spelled like that, because... we are in the future.

There will be lots of new models, with the Blood Angels having classic mk7 helmets, an homage to the long standing lore of Armageddon and the box art from 2nd Edition of the game. The Orks are also happy as they are now coming with both choppa, slugga, and shoota at the same time, or axe, pistol, and rifle for those that do not speak orkish.

A major news is that your codex is still valid. Yes, you read that right, you don't need to spend this weeks food money on a new codex, as the 10th edition ones are still valid according to Games Workshop. The narrative campaign supplements are also still valid for all recent releases but we still need to see which ones are not included. Terrain will have a bigger impact, and objective markers will be replaced. Games Workshop has also promised a more clean combat phase.5

Games Workshop

Games Workshop

Games Workshop