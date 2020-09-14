Warhammer 40,000's new limited-edition action figures announced

You're watching Advertisements

Are you a fan of the Warhammer 40,000 universe and still have space on your shelves to make room for two truly unmissable exclusive action figures? Then you can't miss these two new figurines in any way, as they are now available exclusively on Bandai Namco's official store, and those are Salamder Intercessor and Imperial Fists Intercessor.

Salamander Intercessors are the proud sons of Vulcan. They were born in flames and forged in battles. For them, the battle exists to demonstrate their skill, their steadfastness, and endurance, and to fulfill their role as defenders in the dark 41st millennium.

The Imperial Fists are Dorn's sons and the staunch defenders of the Imperium. Their value serves as a shield to the Emperor.

These 18cm tall figurines are hand-painted and have over 51 points of articulation that ensure total freedom and many possibilities. You can pre-order them on the official website by October 10. But hurry! Only the reserved quantities will be produced and both figures are available in limited units!