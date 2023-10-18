Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge begins Early Access this Thursday

HQ

Spanish studio Everguild has announced that its collectible card game set in the Warhammer 40k universe, Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge arrives this Thursday, October 19 as early access on Steam, and that on November 2 it will also be available for Android and iOS devices (confirming these versions).

Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge will feature six launch factions based on the boardgame's armies, with more armies joining over time, promising an ever-expanding range of options for players to explore. These factions will clash in incredible scenarios that change under different environmental conditions, along with an innovative progression system that allows players to collect and play their favourite factions from the start.

Andres Tallos, CEO of Everguild, said: "We are excited to announce the release date of Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge. Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge. We have combined our passion for card games and the Warhammer universe into every detail of the game. We have ambitious ambitious plans for the game in the future and we hope that players will join the community from the very community from the very beginning and forge a fantastic story with us for years to come."