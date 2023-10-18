Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge

Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge begins Early Access this Thursday

And on November 2 it will also start on iOS and Android.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Spanish studio Everguild has announced that its collectible card game set in the Warhammer 40k universe, Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge arrives this Thursday, October 19 as early access on Steam, and that on November 2 it will also be available for Android and iOS devices (confirming these versions).

Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge will feature six launch factions based on the boardgame's armies, with more armies joining over time, promising an ever-expanding range of options for players to explore. These factions will clash in incredible scenarios that change under different environmental conditions, along with an innovative progression system that allows players to collect and play their favourite factions from the start.

Andres Tallos, CEO of Everguild, said: "We are excited to announce the release date of Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge. Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge. We have combined our passion for card games and the Warhammer universe into every detail of the game. We have ambitious ambitious plans for the game in the future and we hope that players will join the community from the very community from the very beginning and forge a fantastic story with us for years to come."

Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge
Warhammer 40,000: WarpforgeWarhammer 40,000: Warpforge

Related texts



Loading next content