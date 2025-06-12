Warhammer 40,000 sums up its biggest event in 5 minutes

HQ

If you're in any way involved in Warhammer 40,000, you've likely heard of the Horus Heresy. Outside of the major events that occurred to bring about the setting as it is, it is likely the largest event in the timeline. It's certainly the Imperium's biggest moment, and it has taken more than 50 books to compile all if not most of the events in the Heresy.

If you're not a fan of reading that many books, though, then a new post on Warhammer's community page has your back. Taking us in a brief summary from the colonisation of the Solar System to the downfall of Horus at the hands of the Emperor.

Of course, if you want to dig deeper, there are plenty of ways to do that, but if you just want to be able to somewhat follow along the next time your friend goes into a deep dive on how Magnus did nothing wrong, then this is a great starting point.

Considering how many new people are learning about the lore and joining the Warhammer hobby thanks to things like Secret Level, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, and the upcoming Henry Cavill series, it's nice to see Games Workshop accommodating newer fans, especially with Warhammer being such an intimidating hobby to get into.

