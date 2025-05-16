Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks to leave Early Access next week

HQ

Developer Caged Element has announced that the time has come to leave behind Early Access for its Warhammer kart racer, Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks. The multiplayer title, which has surpassed 250,000 players during its Early Access stint, will be receiving its 1.0 update and launching as a "complete" game as soon as next week, on May 22.

The 1.0 version will feature a wealth of changes, with the biggest being the complete removal of all in-game microtransactions. For the EA players that have amassed a lot of Teef over the years, they will still be able to spend the currency for the next 12 months, but new players will not be required to gather the currency to unlock new items in-game.

Otherwise, it has also been affirmed that all EA players will get the full 1.0 version of the game entirely for free, with Caged Element and now returning publisher Wired Productions (as Plaion is stepping away from publishing the game) describing this choice as a "thank you to its dedicated player base".

With microtransactions being removed, we're also informed that post-launch support will come in the form of new DLC packs that offer content in a more "traditional format".

When it launches on May 22, anyone looking to snag a copy of Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks will need to fork out £12.79/$15.99/€15.99.