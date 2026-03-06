Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks is coming to PlayStation and Xbox

HQ

Last year, PC gamers were treated to a somewhat unusual Warhammer 40,000 game that can best be described as the love child of Twisted Metal and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. It is an Ork-filled game with vehicle combat and intense racing elements, complete with missiles, ramming, explosions, and special abilities.

Even at the premiere, many hoped that it would also be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, and apparently the developer Caged Element and publisher Wired Productions agree, because they have now announced just such a edition. And not only that, but cross-play is also included in the mix, which is always good for a vibrant community. In addition, Xbox Play Anywhere is expected as well, so both the PC and Xbox versions are included with purchase.

Check out the mildly impressive announcement trailer below. We don't know yet when Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks will be released on consoles, but it will at least be this year.