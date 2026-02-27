Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II's Techmarine has finally landed

HQ

The first new class for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II is available to play. In the game's latest update, the Techmarine made his debut for all players to check out, complete with his new and exclusive weapon, the Omnissian Axe.

We get to see that axe put to good use in the trailer below, which features the new mission included in the Techmarine Update. It's called Disruption, and if you've missed seeing a Dreadnought go up against a Heldrake, then now you can see these two massive machines battle it out once more, and assist the walking tank in its mission to purge the galaxy of heretic filth.

For Season Pass holders, there's also some new paid DLC, including the Raven Guard Champion Pack for the Assault class, and Carcharadon customisation options to give your Space Marine a bit more of a oceanic feel. Check it all out below, or in-game as the Techmarine Update is out now.