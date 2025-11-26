Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II's Reclamation update is here, bringing a new Operation, weapons, armour, and more

HQ

Saber Interactive has been very proactive when it comes to expanding and supporting Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, so much so that in the time since the game launched, it has received a ton of updates and patches. The next has now dropped in-game, as the Reclamation update is here, and it brings all sorts of new content.

For one, expect a new Operation known as Reclamation to appear, with this being a mission that requires players to board the Wrath of Espandor and to face the Tyranid Prime. But this is far from all, as it also brings six new hero weapon variants to earn, eight new armour pieces to snag, new Battlefield Conditions to overcome in Stratgems, complete modular customisation for Chaos Champions, plus two new Season Pass II DLC packs, in the Blood Angels Champion Pack and the Salamanders Cosmetic Pack.

Check out what's now available in-game in the latest trailer below.