Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II will get more content following Season 4

A while back, Saber Interactive released a roadmap for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, which revealed that the game would receive continuous support all the way through its fourth season that will debut in the spring. Now that we're getting closer to that, a new Community Update has arrived to confirm that this won't be the end of the Space Marine II support.

At the start of the blog post, we're told: "Worry not, even if this roadmap ends in 2025, that doesn't mean the game will not receive new content after that!"

Saber continues: "We'd like to remind you that Space Marine 2 will continually be updated with content and technical support throughout 2025. You'll progressively get new skins, new PvP and PvE maps, custom lobbies for PvP, the Horde Mode is coming this year as well, PvE prestige ranks and new weapons as well. Community Events will also keep coming throughout the year."

As for the immediate future for the game, we're told that the Datavault will be debuting in February alongside Patch 6.0, which will include the Tomb map, the Biovore enemy, the Salamanders Champion gear, and more. You can see the original roadmap below.