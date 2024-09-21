Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II vinyl soundtack is now available to pre-order

HQ

One of the most celebrated games of the year thus far is getting the vinyl treatment and it's looking real slick. The 2LP release from Laced Records comes in two glorious colors—a limited edition blue with white splatter + white with blue splatter, and a classic black vinyl variant for the purists.

As is the standard for most of the releases from Laced Records, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II comes in a gatefold jacket featuring game art by the crew at Saber Interactive.

Priced at £36, the vinyl is set to drop in January 2025 and can be pre-ordered here.