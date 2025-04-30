Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II teases Horde Mode, White Scars and Blood Angels

HQ

Another month has passed, which means it's time for another Community Update from Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II. Fresh off the release of the Trygon update, it seems Saber Interactive is showing no signs of slowing down as it is already teasing the game's next major patch.

In the April Community Update, we get teases for the upcoming Horde Mode, which will see Space Marines pitted against wave after wave of Chaos and Tyranids with increasing difficulty. The map for Horde Mode takes place on Kadaku, around what looks like a massive piece of artillery.

Also, Saber mentions that two new cosmetic packs are coming to the game, including the White Scars Champion Pack and Blood Angels Cosmetic Pack. A difficulty rebalance for Absolute mode is on the way, too.

Finally, there's a section dedicated to the feedback forum, which allows fans to put forward ideas and get the developers involved depending on how many players support the idea. Private PvP lobbies, a bestiary, and more made it in thanks to these suggestions, so if you want Space Marine II to change, that's the place to go.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II is out now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.