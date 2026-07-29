Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II shows off Confrontation Update in an action-packed trailer

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As we approach two years since we first threw on some ceramite plating and started referring to everyone as our battle brother, Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment are showing no sign of slowing down with updates for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II. The 14th patch for the game, the Confrontation Update, brings Year 2 to its conclusion, with new PvP arenas, cosmetics, and more.

The Eternal War mode, where you and your squad take on enemy Space Marines (whether they be loyalist or heretic), has two new maps, with Sanctum taking us to a temple ready to be ruined, and Facility on Demerium showing us the industrial side of the Imperium. PvE isn't being left out with this update, though, as the Scarab Occult Terminator Sorcerer is being added as a formidable new Terminus enemy.

As always with a patch for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, we can expect some cosmetics arriving as part of the Confrontation Update. The Salamanders get another Champion pack, this time focusing on the Heavy class, wielding burning hot weaponry that evaporates foes before your eyes. The Raptors also get 5 unique armour pieces in their cosmetic pack, letting you take on a stealthier vibe.