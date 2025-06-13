Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II reaches 7 million copies sold

HQ

The pace has slowed somewhat, but last year's smash hit Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II continues to sell very well, and now the publisher Focus Entertainment announces via Bluesky that another milestone has been reached:

"Here's another big milestone that fills us with gratitude: 7 million players on #SpaceMarine2 🎉🎉

On this occasion we want to thank each Space Marine out there for their unwavering support. Thank you (7M times) 💙"

Very impressive of course and as recently as January it was at six million, which means that it has increased one million in five months and is thus chugging along with an average of 200,000 copies sold per month. If you like Warhammer 40,000 and/or gritty action (and great graphics) then we think you should read our review where we explain why you should play this.