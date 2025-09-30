Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II Patch 11 lands in November

HQ

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II's second year in action kicked off earlier this month, as we saw the release of Patch 10. However, with the monstrous scale of that update, there were some issues Saber hadn't quite accounted for.

In September's community update for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, Saber tells us that it has dealt with a lot of bugs and is continuing to monitor performance, but it's also looking ahead, to the game's next big update. Patch 11 arrives in late November, and brings with it a new Blood Angels skin for the Tactical class and the Salamanders Cosmetic Pack.

Space Marines that might be disappointed to see Blood Angels represented by the Tactical class rather than Assault are told to wait until the October update, when we'll see the design of this new cosmetic.

In the meantime, we've got a tease of Patch 11's gameplay addition, which includes a new PvE Operations mission and a new boss fight to go along with it. There are some images of the upcoming map below.