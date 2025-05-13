Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II now has official modding support

HQ

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II has officially been given modding support by the developers over at Saber Interactive. This now opens up a wide variety of possibilities for fan creations with the game.

The game's director, Dmitry Grigorenko, revealed the news on the Space Marine II modding hub Discord (via Insider Gaming). "Today marks our biggest milestone yet in supporting the modding community. Even the model exporter and 12-player co-op ops pale in comparison — because as of today, we're releasing the official Integration Studio for public use. This is the exact same editor we use internally for all gameplay development," he said.

"We're excited to see what you build next — whether it's a cinematic campaign, wild new game mode, or something we never saw coming."

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II continues to get big new updates from Saber, including new missions, cosmetics, and more, but theoretically, this would allow even more content to come to players, with the freedom modding provides. It'll be some time before we see substantial additions to Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, but they're on their way.